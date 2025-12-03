Top JUCO Corner Rayshawn Reynolds Finalizes Pledge to West Virginia

One of the top cornerbacks in all of junior college football, Rayshawn Reynolds, will be suiting up in the Old Gold and Blue next fall. Just a few moments ago, West Virginia received Reynolds' National Letter of Intent, adding more experience to the cornerback room.

CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr.'s Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @RayshawnReynold

Height: 6'3" Weight: 187

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

School: Hutchinson Community College

Other offers: Akron, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Texas State, Troy, UL Monroe, and Western Michigan.

Scouting Report

Long, rangy, and lanky corner who has a ton of potential. Pre-snap recognition is at an elite level. He'll pedal off of press man coverage before the snap if he sniffs out a deep shot coming, and will cheat up in the run game when he sees it coming, but doing it in a way where he's not in a vulnerable position. Runs well and can recover quickly if he's initially beat out of the receiver's release or overplays the route. The one thing I see missing or not shown on tape is some physicality. Playing the ball well in flight is one thing, but winning that battle in the first five yards is critical.

Projected Playing Time

Because of the mass exodus of corners leaving due to graduation, Reynolds and the others coming from the JUCO ranks will have an opportunity to not only play right away, but potentially fight for a starting spot. If the Mountaineers use the portal to help add to the room, which I fully expect them to do, Reynolds may be a primary backup at the start of next season. His experience at the junior college level will certainly help, but he'll have to adjust to the physicality in the Big 12 and get a little sstronger.

TUNE IN TONIGHT TO WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.