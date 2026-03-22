WVU Enters the Mix for 2027 Four-Star Dual-Threat Georgia Quarterback

One of the quarterbacks West Virginia has at the top of their big board for the 2027 recruiting class is Justin Murphy (6'0", 192 lbs) out of North Clayton High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The staff has been recruiting him for quite some time, but officially extended him an offer earlier this month.

"I’m grateful to receive the offer," Murphy told West Virginia On SI. "I've been talking to (quarterbacks) coach Rhett Rodriguez for a little while. I'm learning more about the program, and I think I fit well in it. I know key players like Pat White, Pac-Man Jones, Tavon Austin went to West Virginia and made a huge impact."

"I think he is a good coach," he said when asked about his first impression of Rhett Rod. "And those conversations with him have been good. We have just been checking in with each other."

A visit for the spring or an official visit in the summer is not on the docket at the moment, but it is something that the West Virginia coaching staff will push for here soon.

In addition to West Virginia, Murphy also holds offers from Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rice, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, UMass, Vanderbilt, and several others.

This past season as a junior, Murphy threw for 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 1,188 yards and 18 scores.

Quick Scout on Murphy

Huge arm. Can sling the ball deep downfield with pinpoint accuracy, which is a little surprising for a guy his size. Does a nice job of throwing on the run and keeping his eyes downfield when rolling out of the pocket. Very slippery and can bounce off tackles, creating some big-time plays with his legs. Has clean footwork in the pocket and doesn't panic when protection collapses. Wherever Murphy ends up, he'll be a multi-year starter and could push for a starting job by his second year.

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