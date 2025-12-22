West Virginia Enters the Mix for Top-200 2027 WR Anthony "Speedy" Jennings

There is still some work to be done in the 2026 recruiting class, although much of that will be in the transfer portal.

Here soon, the West Virginia coaching staff will shift all focus to the 2027 class and will continue its heavy pursuit of four-star wide receiver Anthony "Speedy" Jennings (6'1", 175 lbs) out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Mountaineer coaching staff recently extended an offer to Jennings, who also has opportunities at Boston College, Florida, Florida International, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Oregon State, Pitt, Stanford, South Florida, Syracuse, Tennessee, and a few others.

Jennings wrapped up his junior campaign, hauling in 34 receptions, 823 yards, and 11 touchdowns in eight games.

According to 247 Sports, he is the 215th-best player in the 2027 recruiting class and is ranked as the 29th-best wide receiver. Over on ESPN, Jennings is viewed a little higher, checking in at 191st overall and as the 28th-best receiver.

The scouting report on Jennings

The name of his game is in his name — speed. It's a nickname that's well-earned. Jennings is not just fast, he's quick out of his release and slides by the corner within his first few strides. He has a homerun threat dimension to his game that doesn't always require a deep ball. He's a serious catch-and-run threat, and while he is shifty, making people fall out of their shoes and looking silly is not needed for him to break free for a big gain, mainly because he'll just outrun the defenders.

I am interested to see how he will handle the physicality at the next level, though, when he's facing some bigger, longer corners who have the ability to knock him off his route in press-man coverage. He is still on the lighter end, but with still another year of his high school career remaining, he has plenty of time to bulk up before he sets foot on campus.

