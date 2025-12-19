Predicting the 15 Moves West Virginia Will Make in the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal will officially open on January 2nd, and that's when all of the craziness begins. West Virginia will be sending out offers, setting up visits, and finishing the deal or moving on from a portal option quickly.

What exactly will the Mountaineers do once the portal opens? Rich Rodriguez is expecting 12-15 additions, so using that ballpark number, I predict what the breakdown could look like.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (1) - Scotty Fox Jr. may be the guy, but there has to be competition of some sort and, at worst, an insurance policy in place. I've already given my spiel on why West Virginia shouldn't spend big money here, so I won't bore you by repeating myself. I do expect, however, it to be someone who has a chance to win the starting job.

Running Back (1) - Five backs signed during the early signing period, and yet, I don't believe WVU is done transforming this room. They still need an experienced short-yardage option and heavy hitter in between the tackles. This doesn't change my high hopes for Amari Latimer, though. Just solidifying the group with another veteran presence and assuring there will be depth.

Wide Receiver (1) - WVU took care of this group during the early signing period, signing five freshmen and a pair of JUCO products in Kedrick Triplett and Keon Hutchins. I still think one more body there wouldn't hurt, especially since Jaden Bray's status is unknown.

Tight End (1) - I expect Ryan Ward to take a big leap this offseason and become the go-to receiving threat at the position. WVU does need a road grader here to help serve as an extension of the offensive line. Jacob Barrick, who is graduating, did an okay job in that role in 2025.

Offensive Line (3) - Someone who can be a plug-and-play at right guard and another who can battle with Donovan Haslam at left guard or perhaps be good enough to bump Haslam to a backup role. You may differ on my numbers at other positions, but probably not here. Heck, you may think it's not enough. The third option will likely be another interior option, who can also snap. This is where WVU will spend.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line (2) - A defensive end and a nose guard here. I like what WVU did in the early signing period at defensive tackle, inking two JUCO guys in Jaylen Thomas and K.J. Henson, while adding a promising freshman, Cam Mallory. The defensive end spot is full of youth, and the nose needs one more piece for depth purposes.

Linebacker (2) - More speed and more athleticism are needed here. I'm not sure you can enter the 2026 season with Ben Bogle and Ben Cutter as your starting tandem, who log a ton of snaps, with all due respect. Bogle is an elite run defender, which will give him a chance to start at the MIKE. Infuse some competition here.

Cornerback (2) - This number reduced significantly with the JUCO additions of Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. and Da'Mun Allen. Those two have experience, are long, and will have a shot to start. However, the depth behind them is a little scary, just from an experience standpoint. Vincent Smith, ChaMarryus Bomar, and Dawayne Galloway Jr. are all intriguing prospects who have bright futures — are they going to be ready to be a part of the higher end of the rotation, though? Can they compete for a starting job? I'm not willing to go that far. Add some proven talent here to help out your front seven.

Nickel/Sam (1) - Replacing Fred Perry isn't going to be easy. Right now, it's Chris Fileppo and a pair of true freshman, Miles Khatri and Emory Snyder. I wouldn't be surprised if this addition is someone who has primarily played corner or safety and is moved to this position in Zac Alley's defense.

Safety (1) - This is one spot where I could see West Virginia feeling comfortable with what they have and using the roster spot for another position. Between the two safety spots, WVU has Israel Boyce, Da'Mare Williams, and talented true freshman Matt Sieg to work with. This probably sits at the bottom of the list, but another veteran helps.

