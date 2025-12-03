BREAKING: West Virginia Flips Four-Star RB Commit Amari Latimer

It's officially flip season! Moments ago, West Virginia successfully flipped Wisconsin running back commit Amari Latimer, who is a consensus four-star prospect.

RB Amari Latimer's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'0" Weight: 215

Hometown: Tyrone, GA

High School: Sandy Creek

Other offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Jacksonville State, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, South Carolina, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Troy, UCF, UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin, Western Michigan.

Scouting Report

Hard-nosed runner that is a perfect fit for this West Virginia offense. The one thing the Mountaineers' backfield didn't have this past season, aside from bad injury luck, was size. Latimer already has the look of an NFL back. He's strong, rips through tackles, and has really good breakaway speed. In addition to being a gasher in the run game, he can also make some things happen as a pass-catcher, making contested catches downfield. Over the last three seasons, he's rushed for 4,684 yards and 74 touchdowns on 532 carries. He's proven to be durable and has elite stamina.

Projected Playing Time

The Mountaineers are going to have a plethora of options to utilize in the backfield next fall, so someone in this recruiting class, maybe a few of them, are not going to see the field. That won't be Latimer. I fully expect him to be a part of the running back rotation as a true freshman, even if he's serving as the third or fourth option behind Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard/Martavious Boswell. High ceiling and could easily see him being the workhorse in this offense sooner rather than later.

