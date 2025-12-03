West Virginia Officially Lands Alaskan Wide Receiver Landon Drumm

Alaska produces some Division I football players, too. Didn't know that? Well, now you do. The latest signature for WVU comes from wide receiver Landon Drumm, who moved from Anchorage, Alaska, to Colorado and has slid under the radar of many coaches around the country.

WR Landon Drumm's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @LandonDrumm32

Height: 6'3" Weight: 185

Hometown: Anchorage, AK

High School: Arapahoe (CO)

Other offers: Cal Poly, Montana State, Northern Colorado, San Diego.

Scouting Report

Severely underrecruited, first of all. I think Rich Rod and Co. may have found themselves a hidden gem. He'll take a routine play and put his own little twist on it to raise your eyebrows or turn your head. Plays with no fear by hurdling over defenders or trucking through a tackler. Crisp route runner who sets himself up for success after the catch and has conviction in his decisions. He knows where he wants to go and how he's going to get there, and doesn't hesitate. That shows up on his punt returns as well. Think of a slightly taller version of Marcus Simms. I don't know if he'll equal his production, but the skillset is fairly comparable.

Projected Playing Time

If he can make the transition and play the way he does now with conviction and no second-guessing, he's going to have a chance to play much earlier than most would expect. Is that in 2026? Maybe, but you're still probably looking at a special teams role, giving him time to grow and fill out his frame. By year three, he should 100% be in the rotation at receiver. Don't just write this kid off because of the offers he has. Turn on the film, and you'll see why the WVU staff believes he can play at this level.

