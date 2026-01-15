Ranking West Virginia's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far

Rich Rodriguez will be adding a few more players via the transfer portal, but much of the class is set. Who are the biggest impact players coming to Morgantown? I've got my top-five, plus a couple of bonus picks.

Honorable mention: WR TaRon Francis, LSU

LSU Athletics

The former four-star recruit has some serious upside and potential. The reason he didn't make the top five is simply that he has no production yet at the collegiate level, albeit after just one year. I do believe he'll be able to help the Mountaineers right away, but in what capacity remains to be seen.

The wild card: QB Michael Hawkins Jr., Oklahoma

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What? He didn't make the top five?!? How can this be? Relax. He just missed the cut. Again, there's no certainty of what he'll be at West Virginia because there's not much tape to go off of. While I do expect him to win the starting job, he still has to go out there and earn it by beating out Scotty Fox Jr. The top five are full of guys who are proven commodities that WVU knows exactly what they're getting.

No. 5: EDGE Harper Holloman, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky edge rusher Harper Holloman | Western Kentucky Athletics

Holloman needs to shore up his tackling, and if he does, he could be in line for a monster season. This past season, he generated 42 pressures (which would have led WVU by 15), 35 hurries, and six QB hits. He doesn't offer much in pass coverage, but don't worry, Zac Alley won't be dropping him in coverage. Holloman's only objective will be to get after the passer and cause some rushed decisions.

No. 4: S Kamari Wilson, Memphis

Oct 4, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive back Kamari Wilson (24) runs with the ball after an interception against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Wilson is one of the most underrated players in the class, likely because he's not filling a position of need that everyone had their eyes on entering the portal, i.e., offensive line or quarterback. Has Power Four experience, having played for Florida and Arizona State, in addition to one strong year with Memphis, where he played well in coverage. Hard-hitting safety who can cover a ton of ground.

No. 3: OL Bubba Grayson, Jacksonville State

Amare Grayson | @bubba_grayson

Grayson will enter a battle with Kansas State transfer Devin Vass at right guard, but I have the Jax State transfer winning the job. Has more experience, a higher level of production (thus far), and gave up just one sack in 2025. Not to mention, he has familiarity with this offense. If I'm being honest, it was hard to separate him from the next guy on this list.

No. 2: OL Wes King, Wyoming

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Wes King (78) against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

King has not allowed a single sack in his career (1,750 snaps). In 2025, Pro Football Focus gave him a pass protection grade of 74.7 after allowing just ten pressures, nine hurries, and one QB hit all year. He's my projected starting left guard for WVU in 2026 and should immediately be an upgrade over what they had there this past fall.

No. 1: RB Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

Jacksonville StateÕs Cam Cook scores a touchdown as LibertyÕs Deuce Spurlock defends during college school football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama September 6, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The nation's leading rusher coming to Rich Rodriguez's offense? Yeah, that should work. Cook rushed for 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries this past season for the Gamecocks, ending the season with ten 100-yard rushing performances. He scored a touchdown in 11 of his 13 games and scored multiple touchdowns four times.

