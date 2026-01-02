Predicting the Final Score Between West Virginia and No. 3 Iowa State

Over the years, West Virginia has had a knack for being top-10 teams in men's basketball, but typically those victories occur inside the friendly confines of Hope Coliseum.

This year's bunch has struggled away from the Coliseum in general, losing all four games on a neutral floor. Can they win their first true road game and be the story of the day in college hoops?

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Iowa State 81, West Virginia 61

As if things weren't already going to be challenging, the Mountaineers will now have to face the third-ranked Cyclones without Brenen Lorient. Even if he were available for this one, I'm not sure the outcome (or my prediction) changes much, if at all.

Just a few weeks ago, Iowa State went into top-ranked Purdue and ran them out of their own gym. They are one of the most connected teams in the nation defensively, and rank sixth nationally in three-point percentage, knocking down 41% of attempts as a team.

Iowa State can hurt you in a number of ways, thanks to having four players averaging double figures — Joshua Jefferson (18.1), Milan Momcilovic (17.9), Tamin Lipsey (14.2), and Killyan Toure (11.0). This one could get ugly late. Cyclones roll.

Christopher Hall: Iowa State 84, West Virginia 67

West Virginia, opening the Big 12 Conference slate on the road against third-ranked Iowa State, is a brutal start to the new year.

Iowa State is poised for a regular season conference championship after rolling through nonconference play, notching notable wins against St. John's, Iowa, and at then-No. 1 ranked Purdue – the Boilermakers' lone loss of the season.

The Mountaineers will be tasked to slow down one of the best offenses in the country, with point guard Tamin Lipsey orchestrating the offense, versatile forward Joshua Jefferson seemingly doing whatever he wants, and prolific shooter Milan Momcilovic working the perimeter.

West Virginia has struggled during its non-conference slate, going 1-4 against Power Four opponents, and I suspect the deficiencies that arose in those matchups will again be featured in Ames.

The Mountaineers will likely stay within striking distance throughout most of the contest, but I suspect Iowa State will start and end the game in a flurry for an 84-67.

