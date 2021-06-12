WVU Set to Host 2023 Forward Kaleb Glenn

Bob Huggins and his staff will be continuing their pursuit of Kentucky's Kaleb Glenn this weekend.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia will be hosting class of 2023 small forward Kaleb Glenn (6'6", 200 lbs) of Louisville, KY this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Glenn is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and is regarded as one of the top players in the state of Kentucky by most recruiting services. Last month, Glenn told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia has been one of the schools that have been pursuing him the hardest.

"They got in the mix early, they’ve been recruiting me since last August. I have talked with Huggins and staff a couple of times. I like that they are a winning program with a Hall of Fame coach in Coach Huggins. Their system has put players in the pros and they think I can be the next one if I was to go there."

When you watch Glenn's tape, it's easy to see why Huggins is going hard after him - he fits the exact type of player that he is looking for in a wing. Glenn can make shots from the perimeter, attack the rim, handles the ball well, is a solid defender, and can rebound the ball at a high percentage.

Glenn says that he and the staff have already discussed the type of role he would play in the Mountaineers' system and feels like it would fit his game. "We’ve discussed that they want me to be very versatile for them. They want to use my abilities to score on the perimeter and in the post."

This past season, Glenn averaged 20.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while shooting 71% from the field and 45% from three-point range. He was named First-Team All-State and a MaxPreps All-American.

Glenn also holds offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, WKU, and Georgia Southern.

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2021

2022 EDGE Aric Burton Talks WVU Offer Following Camp Performance

2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye: 'WVU Made an Amazing Impression on Me'

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.