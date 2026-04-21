WVU Hosting 7'1" Big Man with Strong Program Ties

Ross Hodge and the West Virginia coaching staff may not be done with the 2026 high school recruiting class after all, and they may not be done adding to the Bella Vista pipeline.

Late last night, 7'1", 230-pound center Amadou Seini arrived in Morgantown for a visit and will be on campus through tomorrow morning. 247 Sports and On3 first reported the visit.

The Cameroon native has generated interest from a few other Power Four schools, but has deep ties to WVU, having played with Miles Sadler and Aliou Dioum, and through his relationship with assistant coach Yusuf Ali.

During the Chipotle Nationals championship tournament, Seini raised some eyebrows, particularly in the semifinals, where he recorded 15 points and 18 rebounds (six offensive) to go along with one block. He went 5/7 from the field in that game and 5/8 from the free-throw line. In the championship game against Montverde Academy, Seini logged 12 points (6/10 FG), eight boards (four offensive), and a pair of blocks in 23 minutes of action.

Last summer, he played for Team Cameroon in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. In seven contests, he averaged 9.9 points and 15.3 rebounds, finishing the tournament as the best rebounder. He had three games where he recorded 20+ rebounds, grabbing 24 against Australia, 22 against Israel, and 24 against China. In addition to being an elite rebounder, he made his presence felt on the defensive end as well, rejecting 10 shots, including a three-block game against the Aussies.

What Seini would bring to West Virginia

A true lob threat who can also keep possessions alive with his efforts on the glass. WVU didn't have a single player on the roster this past season who could truly dominate on the boards, particularly on the offensive end. For a team that likes to play low-possession games, it's critical to have bigs who can give you second and sometimes third chances.

Defensively, he would bring a level of physicality that also didn't exist this past season. Sure, his length alone will cause issues for opposing bigs, but he has the strength to hold his ground and not give up positioning in the post. That's where he is going to make his living early in his career — protecting the paint and rebounding the ball at an elite level. The potential is there for him to grow his game offensively, but right now, he's got to clean up his footwork and play with more balance. Lobs, putbacks, and baby hooks will be his bread and butter.