WVU Becomes First Power Five Offer for 2023 OL Evan Tengesdahl

Last week, class of 2023 offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl (6'4", 290 lbs) of Wayne HS in Dayton, Ohio picked up his first Power Five offer from West Virginia following his performance at the Gold & Blue camp.

"I was just blessed to receive such a big offer. I'm starting to see my work pay off." Tengesdahl was offered by head coach Neal Brown which is not typical. Usually, the offers come from the assistant coaches during camps and are signed off by the head coach. This time, it was Brown that wanted to extend the offer after liking what he saw from Tengesdahl.

"We talked about my performance at the camp and how he could see me playing there at West Virginia," he said. "I would like to get in touch with the coaches at some point and set a date for me to come up and watch a game in the fall."

Also during his time in Morgantown Tengesdahl was able to get a tour of the facilities and check out all of the newly renovated buildings that the football team uses.

"The weight room was by far one of the nicest I've seen. The new facilities are all very nice. I like how it is all in one place and how you enter the field from the weight room."

With it being in the early stages of his recruitment Tengesdahl is just focusing on improving his game and taking the recruiting process slowly. There are no leaders in his recruitment at the moment. He also holds offers from Toledo, Miami (OH), Western Michigan, and Kent State.

"I'm looking for a school that I like the area of, a coaching staff that I can bond with, and a school that has something academically that fits me."

