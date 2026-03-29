WVU Cracks Top 4 for 2027 QB After Recent Visit to Campus

One of the top quarterback prospects on West Virginia's recruiting board, William Wood (6'2", 220 lbs | Westwood, MA), just wrapped up a spring visit to Morgantown on Friday, and the trip certainly opened his eyes.

"It went really well," Wood told West Virginia On SI. "My biggest takeaways are that they coach really hard there, but they also really care about their players. They let me know I am a priority there and would take my commitment right now."

WVU QBs coach Rhett Rodriguez is the man leading the recruitment of Wood, and according to the three-star prospect, he's done an excellent job of being transparent about everything throughout the process. The honesty, in addition to the plan they have for him, is what has allowed the Mountaineers to be in a top spot to land Wood.

"They are in my top four right now," he said. "I’m going to schedule an official visit after all of my unofficials are done."

As for the other schools in the mix? That would be Boston College, Stanford, and North Carolina. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, Syracuse, and Wake Forest have all either offered or expressed serious interest.

Last season, as a junior, Wood led his team to a state championship, throwing for 2,828 yards and finishing the year with an incredible ratio of 42 touchdowns to just one interception. He also did some damage on the ground, racking up 440 yards and four scores.

There are a handful of quarterbacks that West Virginia's coaching staff is taking a long look at and considering, but it appears that Wood is the top target on their big board. He's got pinpoint accuracy and can make every throw while also adding an impact in the run game.

While things are heating up in his recruitment, don't expect an announcement anytime soon. Wood tells me that he is planning to make his decision in late June after he takes all of his official visits.

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