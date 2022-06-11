WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

OT Naquil Betrand (Philadelphia, PA) - 6'7", 310 lbs

Betrand is currently committed to Colorado, but I don't even know if you can call it a commitment at this point. He's still considering eight other schools aside from Colorado and West Virginia and plans to take all five official visits. Offensive line coach Matt Moore is the lead recruiter for Betrand and they've hit the ground running with a strong relationship. WVU has a chance, but he cast a wide net of ten schools, so who knows what will happen.

Click here to read more on Betrand.

Top 10: Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

Decision date: TBA

Other offers: Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colgate, Delaware State, Georgia, Georgia State, Memphis, Mississippi Valley State, North Carolina A&T, Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Tennessee State, Tulsa, Washington.

DE Jordan Mayer (Clairton, PA) - 6'4", 235 lbs

The former Boston College commit is officially down to four schools, but in my opinion, it's really three - Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Cincinnati is more of a longshot from what I gather, while WVU and Wisconsin seem to be the leaders at the moment. Mayer will be visiting West Virginia from June 23rd-25th, which will mark his final official visit before he makes his decision.

Click here to read more on Mayer.

Top 4: Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Decision date: June 27th

Other offers: Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Duke, Duquesne, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt.

S Jayden Sheppard (Niceville, FL) - 6'2", 180 lbs

Sheppard had a blast on his official visit to WVU last weekend and was blown away by the state-of-the-art facilities. The Mountaineers appear to have a solid lead on Sheppard and as of now, I would say Arkansas is the only true threat. That could change over time, but as long as the WVU staff continues to push hard for him, I like their chances...a lot.

Click here to read more on Sheppard.

Top schools: Arkansas, Georgia Tech (?) West Virginia.

Decision date: TBA

Other offers: Army, Florida A&M, Penn State, Southern Miss, Tulane.

S Kahlil Ali (Pennsauken, NJ) - 6'1", 190 lbs

Ali is a tough one to figure out. Each time I've spoken with him, I can't seem to gauge which direction he's leaning. I get the feeling that Louisville is out in front, but it's not like they're lapping the other four schools; it's a tight race right now. No decision date has been made at this time, but we could see a decision once he completes all of his official visits. Once again, WVU will have the final visit which could be a good thing for the Mountaineers.

Click here to read more on Ali.

Top 5: Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Pitt, West Virginia

Decision date: TBA

Other offers: Akron, Buffalo, Connecticut, Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

