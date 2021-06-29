Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

BREAKING: WVU Lands FCS Grad Transfer LB Deshawn Stevens

The Mountaineers land another piece to the puzzle in the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday evening, Maine linebacker Deshawn Stevens (6'2", 255 lbs) announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to West Virginia for the final two years of his collegiate career. 

A source close to Mountaineer Maven has confirmed that Stevens is already on campus and enrolled in classes. 

During his three seasons at FCS-level Maine, Stevens totaled 128 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Stevens was without a doubt the Black Bears' best defender and led the team in tackles (36) in the shortened four-game season this spring. At the conclusion of the season, Stevens earned First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. In the last full season Stevens played (2019), he accounted for 73 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception. 

This is a huge get for the Mountaineers considering the lack of bodies they currently have at the linebacker position. Before the start of spring ball, WVU's only "true linebackers" were Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe, and James Thomas. At the start of spring practice, wide receiver Devell Washington flipped over to linebacker and freshman defensive back Jaïro Faverus began working with the linebackers. 

Stevens becomes the 2nd linebacker transfer the Mountaineers have landed this offseason joining former Penn State LB Lance Dixon.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

2022 DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Reshapes Top List of Schools

WVU Makes Top 3 for 2022 S Jacolby Spells

WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands FCS Grad Transfer LB Deshawn Stevens

E84FB746-C879-4181-BE0C-6C990EDF10FF
Recruiting

WVU WR Target Decommits from Miami

USATSI_15383214_168388579_lowres
Football

Dante Stills Named a Preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus

Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 3.13.03 PM
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Jamel King Signs with WVU Basketball

Football

David Vincent-Okoli Enters the Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 1.58.06 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Zion Young

USATSI_15761085_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Projecting WVU's Starting Five if Miles McBride Doesn't Return

Recruiting

WVU Legacy Earns First Offer