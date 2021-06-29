BREAKING: WVU Lands FCS Grad Transfer LB Deshawn Stevens

The Mountaineers land another piece to the puzzle in the 2022 recruiting class.

Monday evening, Maine linebacker Deshawn Stevens (6'2", 255 lbs) announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to West Virginia for the final two years of his collegiate career.

A source close to Mountaineer Maven has confirmed that Stevens is already on campus and enrolled in classes.

During his three seasons at FCS-level Maine, Stevens totaled 128 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Stevens was without a doubt the Black Bears' best defender and led the team in tackles (36) in the shortened four-game season this spring. At the conclusion of the season, Stevens earned First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. In the last full season Stevens played (2019), he accounted for 73 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception.

This is a huge get for the Mountaineers considering the lack of bodies they currently have at the linebacker position. Before the start of spring ball, WVU's only "true linebackers" were Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe, and James Thomas. At the start of spring practice, wide receiver Devell Washington flipped over to linebacker and freshman defensive back Jaïro Faverus began working with the linebackers.

Stevens becomes the 2nd linebacker transfer the Mountaineers have landed this offseason joining former Penn State LB Lance Dixon.

