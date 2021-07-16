BREAKING: WVU Lands 2022 Offensive Lineman

The Mountaineers have added yet another piece to the 2022 recruiting class.

For the 9th time since the start of June, West Virginia has picked up a commitment in the 2022 class. Friday afternoon, offensive lineman Landen Livingston (6'4", 280 lbs) of Leo, Indiana took to Twitter to announce his commitment to WVU.

"It was awesome," Livingston said of his official visit to WVU. "I really enjoyed getting to talk to the coaches in person. The visit was amazing and by far exceeded my expectations. I could really see the culture that Coach Brown has created for the football program. I could tell that the players love the coaching staff and what the coaching staff does for them."

Ahead of making his commitment public, Livingston told Mountaineer Maven "I'm recruiting as soon as I post. I'm trying to bring everyone with me."

Livingston becomes the 14th member of West Virginia's 2022 class and becomes the fourth offensive lineman of the class joining Maurice Hamilton, Charlie Katarincic, and Sullivan Weidman. He chose West Virginia over finalists Cincinnati, Iowa, Indiana, and Purdue while holding several other offers.

