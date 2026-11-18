Another piece has been added to West Virginia's 2027 class, just a couple of weeks before the early signing period. On Tuesday evening, the Mountaineers scooped up a commitment from junior college pass rusher Kameron Graham (6'4", 250 lbs).

"I love the way they work as a program. And knowing they need help gives me more drive to become a major piece on their defense," Graham tells West Virginia On SI.

Hutchinson Community College continues to serve as a pipeline for Rich Rodriguez and his staff with four current players — DL Darius Wiley, DL K.J. Henson, CB Da'Mun Allen, and CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. on the roster and three former players — RB Tye Edwards, CB Jordan Scruggs, and EDGE MarShon Oxley.

Graham began his career at Division II Fort Hays State in Kansas, where he redshirted in 2023. He then transferred to the JUCO ranks to play for Highland Community College, posting some big-time numbers in his first year seeing the field at this level. Graham racked up 56 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. And so far this year, he is enjoying a strong redshirt sophomore campaign where he has totaled 29 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

Graham picked the Mountaineers over offers from Austin Peay, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Florida International, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, Kennesaw State, and Western Michigan.

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He definitely has two years of eligibility remaining, but could have a third because of the redshirt year he had. We are still working to get confirmation on his remaining eligibility, but regardless, he is someone that West Virginia hopes will make an impact right away.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB: Andre Phillip II

RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes

TE: Luke Linder

OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham

DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts

EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Stevan Thornton, Kameron Graham

LB: Wesley Flamer, Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Broncs Baker

CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner

LS: Warren Flatt

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.

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