'I Know What I Need to Fix': Rich Rodriguez Has a Message for WVU Fans

Days like Saturday are tough for a fan base to consume. Everything was bad: pass protection, run blocking, throw game, run game, pass rush, tackling, run defense, pass coverage — just all bad.

For the first time all year, the offense was stymied, and to be honest, it was bound to happen. Putting up video game numbers every week for an entire season is just unrealistic. For that performance to come against Kansas was something I didn't see coming, and neither did head coach Rich Rodriguez, who said it himself in his postgame presser.

With how these last eight years have gone for the WVU football program, every loss creates more noise from the outside, and understandably so. It's been a long time since the program was nationally relevant. But Saturday's result doesn't just completely wash out the progress that has been made.

Let's not forget that even after the abysmal night offensively, West Virginia still ranks 13th nationally in total offense, sixth in rushing (still No. 1 in the Power Four), and 20th in scoring. It doesn't take a football expert to understand what the problem is. And those issues will certainly be addressed soon.

“We’re better than we were a year ago," Rodriguez said on Saturday after the game. "We’re going to be better in three weeks than we are today, and we’re going to be better in three months than we are today. We’re going to be better next fall than we are this fall if we can retain the players we want to retain and recruit the way we need to recruit, and I fix some of the issues that we got to fix. The school wants to win. Our administration wants to win. Everybody involved wants to win. I know what it takes to win. You could question that after tonight; I understand that, but this is not my first rodeo. You can be critical. I’m a big boy. You can be critical, but I know what the hell I’m doing. I know what I need to fix it, but I’m frustrated I couldn’t fix it a little bit better than I fixed it so far, especially defensively. I think we will be incrementally better in two months, three months, and certainly next year than we are this year.

You may not believe that this team is better than last year's because of the defense, but here's something to chew on: The offense went from 96th to 13th (up 83 spots), while defensively they fell from 106th to 137th (down 31 spots). They didn't lose to a Group of Six school, and they also didn't get blown out by nearly 50 points to Texas Tech; they took them down to the wire because they have offensive firepower.

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And trust me, my goal here isn't to pump up this narrative that it's all sunshine and rainbows. It's not. The defense is a big problem right now. That said, this team is better than it was in 2025. That's a fact. Some things need to change, and they will.

“I know what we need to do to fix it; let’s put it that way," Rodriguez said toward the end of the presser. "Whether you want to believe it or not, that’s fine. But again, I’ve done this a long time. I’ve got great help here in the state. I’ve got great help in the administration. I’ve got a plan to make sure that days like today aren’t going to happen again.”

One bad game doesn't mean this offense is regressing. Regression is multiple games going in the wrong direction. As I stated in my Sunday morning piece , the main issue is still the main issue. The defense is bad. The worst I've seen since 2013, which, statistically, believe it or not, was worse. That group allowed 515.4 yards and 34.8 points per game.

Quarterbacks like Mike Hawkins Jr. and running backs like Cam Cook don't just grow on trees. I mean, seriously, think of the last time West Virginia had that caliber of player at those two positions at the same time. WVU certainly didn't have an elite running back alongside Will Grier or Geno Smith, so you'd have to go back to Pat White and Steve Slaton.

So no, letting Hawkins walk and reallocating that money to the defense isn't going to get you anywhere. WVU has never once considered that, nor should they. They have the funds in place to retain the core guys on offense and fix the defense. Just because the defense is 137th in the country doesn't mean you need to invest $15 million on that side of the ball. You can find quality starters and not pay a huge chunk of change.

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