WVU Included in Top 5 for Top Linebacker Target

News on the recruiting trail has slowed down quite a bit over the last month or so as West Virginia has the majority of their 2022 class filled out. There are still a few spots available as head coach Neal Brown and his staff are well on their way to bringing in arguably the best recruiting class to ever come to West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are hoping to add to that already strong recruiting class by gaining the services of consensus four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (6'1", 200 lbs) of Miami, FL.

Wednesday evening, Bissainthe released his top five schools which consists of Miami, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, and West Virginia. Prior to this tweet, Bissainthe had not publicly announced a top list of schools. However, it was no surprise that these are the five schools he is considering.

Bissainthe visted West Virginia back in early June and has established relationships with WVU commits LB Travious Lathan and CB Jacolby Spells. The two have put their recruiting hat on to try in lure in Bissainthe despite being a lean to Miami.

There is no timetable for a decision for Bissainthe at the current moment. This could be a one that goes all the way up until signing day.

