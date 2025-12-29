WVU Veteran Offensive Lineman Set to Enter Transfer Portal

West Virginia University offensive lineman Donovan Haslam will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports.

The redshirt junior appeared in all 12 games for the Mountaineers this season and earned starts in each of the final five contests. Haslam started four games at left guard and one at right guard, while also logging snaps at left tackle, providing valuable versatility along a rebuilding and injured offensive front.

Haslam transferred to WVU ahead of the 2025 season after spending three years at Austin Peay. In his final season with the Governors, he made nine starts across 12 appearances. Earlier in his career, he saw action in 10 games as a freshman before redshirting the following season.

Returning WVU offensive lineman

Landon Livingston (R-Jr.), Nick Krahe (R-So.), Malik Agbo (R-Jr.), Raymond Kovalesky (R-Fr.), Josh Aisosa (R-Fr.), Trevor Bigelow (Fr.), Phillip Bowser (Fr.), Wyatt Minor (R-So.), Griffin Fogle (R-Fr.), Brandon Homady (Fr.), Andreas Hunter (R-Fr.).

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Could West Virginia Be a Landing Spot for Transfer Quarterback Colton Joseph?

Eight Wide Receivers Who Could Factor Into West Virginia Transfer Portal Plans

Three New Year's Resolutions That Could Unlock West Virginia's Full Potential

MAILBAG: Cam Vaughn's Departure, Staff Changes, Payroll, Portal Possibilities + More

Rich Rodriguez Set to Bring Back Veteran Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett