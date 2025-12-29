Rich Rodriguez Announces Addition of Jay Boulware to Coaching Staff

West Virginia University head football coach Rich Rodriguez announced the hiring of Jay Boulware as the Mountaineers’ running backs coach.

“Jay Boulware brings years of successful experience as a highly respected coach and recruiter,” Rodriguez said. “His knowledge of the Big 12 Conference and ability to recruit high-level players and develop running backs make him a great addition to our program. I look forward to having him join our staff here at WVU.”

Boulware arrives in Morgantown with 29 years of coaching experience after spending the past three seasons at Kentucky Wildcats football as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Over his career, he has coached running backs, tight ends and special teams at multiple Power 4 programs, appeared in 17 bowl games, including BCS and CFP contests, and been part of a national championship staff. Teams he coached combined to win seven conference titles while producing numerous All-Conference and All-American selections, national award finalists and NFL Draft picks.

His résumé includes stops at Texas Longhorns football (2020–21, 1996–97), Oklahoma Sooners football (2013–20), Auburn Tigers football (2009–12), Iowa State Cyclones football (2007–09), Utah Utes football (2005–07), Stanford Cardinal football (2004–05) and Arizona Wildcats football (2000–04). He also assisted with running backs for the Pittsburgh Steelers and completed fellowships with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. His first full-time coaching role came at Northern Illinois Huskies football (1997–2000).

On the field, Boulware’s position groups consistently produced. At Kentucky, the Wildcats featured a 1,129-yard, 14-touchdown rusher in 2023; two backs nearing 600 yards apiece in 2024; and a 700-yard, 12-touchdown performer in 2025. Kentucky’s special teams units ranked among the nation’s best, finishing No. 13 nationally in kickoff return defense this past season. In 2024, UK placed No. 6 in punt return defense, No. 15 in net punting and No. 25 in kickoff return defense, while the 2023 unit ranked No. 2 nationally in kickoff return average (30.13 yards) and scored a nation-leading three return touchdowns.

During his time at Texas, Boulware helped the Longhorns post a 7–3 record and capture the Alamo Bowl title in 2020. At Oklahoma, where he served seven years as special teams coordinator, five as running backs coach and two with tight ends, the Sooners’ special teams accounted for 10 touchdowns, a safety and three returned two-point PATs. Six Oklahoma running backs reached the 1,000-yard mark under his guidance, with five earning first- or second-team All–Big 12 honors and three going on to the NFL.

Earlier, Boulware spent four seasons at Auburn, where the Tigers went 14–0 in 2010 and defeated Oregon Ducks football 22–19 in the BCS National Championship Game. At Iowa State, working under

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Veteran Offensive Lineman Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Could West Virginia Be a Landing Spot for Transfer Quarterback Colton Joseph?

Eight Wide Receivers Who Could Factor Into West Virginia Transfer Portal Plans

Three New Year's Resolutions That Could Unlock West Virginia's Full Potential

Rich Rodriguez Set to Bring Back Veteran Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett