WVU WR Target Decommits from Miami

Could the Mountaineers get back in the mix for 2022 WR Quan Lee?

Monday evening, class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee (6'1", 180 lbs) of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL posted on Twitter that he will be decommitting from Miami (FL).

Lee’s decision to re-open his recruitment comes nearly two months to the day that he chose Miami.

Prior to his commitment, Lee was heavily considering West Virginia among others such as Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, and Nebraska.

West Virginia only has one receiver committed in the 2022 class (Jarel Williams) so you can expect the Mountaineers to re-enter the picture.

