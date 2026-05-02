Yellowstone Actor's Son Locks in Official Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia is gaining some serious momentum on the recruiting trail with the 2027 class, and over the next three months, we'll see a bunch of commitments taking place, especially on official visit weekends.

Consensus three-star offensive lineman Colt Hauser (6'3", 280 lbs) out of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida, just locked in his official visit to WVU for the end of this month, going from the 29th-31st. By the way, he was a high school teammate of WVU freshman quarterback Jyron Hughley, for whatever it's worth.

If the name sounds familiar, well, that would be because he is the son of Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser, who also made appearances in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Good Will Hunting, The Break Up, Olympus Has Fallen, and several others.

Hauser visited WVU back in early March, and then on April 28th, the coaching staff officially extended him an offer, which was followed up by a visit from senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett.

Thank You @CoachTTrickett For Taking Time Out Of You Day To Talk To Me and My Family About @WVUfootball On A Home Visit. Looking Forward to Coming Up To Morgantown In The Summer!! #HailWVU pic.twitter.com/znum7ynML9 — Colt Hauser 27’ 3⭐️ (@ColtHauser) April 30, 2026

Others who have offered Hauser so far include Army, Florida International, Liberty, Mercer, Navy, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Rhode Island, and Troy.

The scouting report on Hauser + fit at West Virginia

Colt Hauser

Plays left guard right now and will likely stay there at the next level if he fills out his frame. If he stays around 280-290, he could be a candidate to move to center. In pass pro, he's a brick wall. Bull rushes don't really knock him back on his heels, if at all, thanks to a strong lower half. Passes off double teams well while also delivering some crushing blocks to help finish off a double team.

Run blocking is a clear strength of his, especially when they hammer it in between the tackles. Hauser gets a serious push and seals defenders off quickly, opening gaping holes for the backs to run through. It may take him a few years to develop and be in a position to crack the rotation, but the potential is certainly there.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.