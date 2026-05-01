WVU Adds Commitment From Versatile Playmaking 2027 WR Jacobi Pasley

West Virginia had a mini run of commits in the 2027 class in April before things slowed down for a bit. Perhaps things are about to heat back up for the Mountaineers on the recruiting trail.

Earlier this week, they landed four-star cornerback Carter Bonner, and just moments ago, they added to the group once again, snagging a pledge from underrated wide receiver Jacobi Pasley out of Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia.

Pasley picked the Mountaineers over offers from Cincinnati, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Pitt, Tulane, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky.

As a junior, Pasley recorded 25 receptions for 430 yards and six touchdowns while also being a weapon in the running game, adding 173 yards and four scores on 26 carries.

The scouting report on Jacobi Pasley

There is no reported 40-yard dash time, but by the looks of it, he looks like a solid 4.3-4.4 guy, probably leaning close to a 4.3. Real solid route runner and is not just a get-the-ball-to-him type of receiver. Yes, he's dangerous underneath when you flip it out to him, but he can carve up defenses over the middle of the field and can also take the top off.

As noted above, he can be a factor running the ball too, and it doesn't just come on jet sweeps. They line him up in the backfield, and he looks like a full-time back by the way he runs and sets up his blockers. I imagine Rich Rod will keep him at wide receiver, but could throw him back at running back from time to time to get the ball in his hands. Think of that Jock Sanders type of role — that's what I envision him being for this offense. Not to mention, he is dynamic in the return game as well. A possible hidden gem of a find here for WVU.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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