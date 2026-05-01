West Virginia Enters the Mix for 2027 Cincinnati Offensive Line Commit

Rich Rodriguez has done a near-complete makeover of West Virginia's offensive line this offseason, bringing in several players through the high school ranks and the transfer portal, while also hiring Rick Trickett away from Jacksonville State. The transformation of the offensive line will be very noticeable with another solid year or two of high school recruiting and then, of course, the development through Trickett.

A new name has popped onto West Virginia's radar in the 2027 class, and that is Ryan Massie-Cable (6'4", 290 lbs) out of Taylor High School in North Bend, Ohio.

Back in mid-January, Massie-Cable announced that he had committed to Cincinnati after what was a successful junior day visit. The Bearcats were the only Power Four offer of his at the time, although he has garnered interest from the likes of Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.

Both Rick Trickett and his son, Chance Trickett, WVU's new Director of Player Evaluation, have an eye for finding talent, and obviously, Massie-Cable is one of those under-the-radar guys that they see something in.

The scouting report on Ryan Massie-Cable

Plays with a solid base, stays balanced, and climbs to the second level under control. Once he gets his mitts on a defensive lineman, they're not going anywhere but where he wants to take them. The best chance someone has is to be super handsy to not allow him to get attached, but that's not always going to work either. Primary plays left guard, but has repped some at tackle on the right side. He'll likely stay on the interior, possibly moving to center if his frame stays where it is in that 290-pound range. Will definitely need a couple of years to develop, become more consistent, and find a home somewhere along the offensive line.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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