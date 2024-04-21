BREAKING: Illinois Transfer Sencire Harris Commits to WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers’ basketball roster grew today with the addition of Illinois transfer guard Sencire Harris.
Harris appeared in 33 games two years ago as a true freshman for the Fighting Illini and made seven starts. He posted 3.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game with his best performance coming against No. 5 Purdue where he produced 11 points (5/8 FG), five rebounds, and one steal.
This past season, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Harris mututally agreed to utilitze the redshirt so that he could continue to develop and put on more weight.
“Thank you all for respecting my decision to redshirt for basketball. Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Knowing that you all respect and stand by this choice allows me to focus on my personal growth and development, also be there for my team during this time,” Harris posted on X.
Coming out of St. Vincent-St.Mary High School in Akron, Harris received offers from Illinois, Maryland, Xavier, and several others.
Harris will have three years of eligibility left.