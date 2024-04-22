Official: Sencire Harris Signs with West Virginia
Monday afternoon, WVU head men's basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of Illinois transfer guards, Sencire Harris (6'4", 170 lbs).
"Sencire will fit in great with the way we play in transition and in the half court with his ability to get downhill," DeVries said in a press release. "He is a game changer defensively and has the chance to be one of the best on-ball defenders in the country. Sencire is a winner with incredible energy and passion for the game."
Harris appeared in 33 games two years ago as a true freshman for the Fighting Illini and made seven starts. He posted 3.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game with his best performance coming against No. 5 Purdue where he produced 11 points (5/8 FG), five rebounds, and one steal.
In his final two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, Harris won back-to-back state championships and averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals as a senior. He was a consensus top-100 recruit and held offers from Illinois, Maryland, Xavier, and several others.
Harris will have three years of eligibility remaining.