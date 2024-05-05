West Virginia Drops Game 3 and the Series to Cincinnati
Cincinnati – The West Virginia Mountaineers (28-18, 15-9) mistake filled afternoon results in series deciding game three to the Cincinnati Bearcats (27-21, 13-11) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 8-2.
The Bearcats were aggressive at the plate and on the base paths and jumped all over West Virginia junior starting pitcher Aidan Major to put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Redshirt junior Kerrington Cross hit a leadoff single to right field and proceeded to steal second then advanced to third on a bunt from junior Lauden Brooks, who would reach on an errant throw from third which also scored the first run.
Senior Hunter Jessee worked a one-out walk to put two aboard. Then, on a hit and run, redshirt sophomore Luke Sefcik hit a ground ball near the hole at first base as Brooks rounded third and made it home safely after a low throw from junior Grant Hussey that sophomore catcher Logan Sauve was unable to corral the hop and Brooks arrived home safely.
Senior Josh Hegemann flared an RBI single into left centerfield and junior Tommy O’Conner singled through the right side to place runners at the corners. Then, with two outs, Sauve threw to second on a late steal attempt by O’Conner and on the run down, Hegemann scored from third to cap off a four-run first inning. Major finished the inning but junior reliever Tyler Switalski to the mound to begin the second.
West Virginia loaded the bases in the top of the second but only scored a run on a fielder’s choice RBI from sophomore Skylar King.
The Mountaineers produced a run in the third after a leadoff double from junior JJ Wetherholt. Junior Kyle west advanced Wetherholt on a groundball to first and senior Reed Chumley hit a deep RBI sacrifice fly to left field to get WVU back to within two 4-2.
In the bottom of the inning, redshirt senior Alec Jones blasted a three-run home run to extend the Bearcats lead to five, 7-2.
West Virginia sophomore Joseph Fredericks loaded the bases in the seventh with an errant throw from first and a pair of walks before Maxx Yehl came into game, and on the first pitch was wild from the sophomore to score the Bearcats final run of the day and the 8-2 decision.
The Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday night and meet Penn State at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.