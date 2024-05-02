WVU Has Made 2025 CB Aydan West 'Feel Like a Priority'
2025 cornerback Ayden West (6’0”, 180 lbs) of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland recently cut his recruitment down to six schools: Cincinnati, Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
“They were the second school to offer me. Through the process they have made me feel like a priority,” West said about his interest in West Virginia. “I talk to Coach ShaDon, Coach Bell and Coach Neal. We just talk about different things, not always football related. Talk about how they see me fitting in the system. I like what the program is doing overall. I like that young players are playing early and the fan base is ridiculous. It’s a real football town.”
Other schools that have offered but missed out on the initial cut include Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, Marshall, Mayland, Pitt, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and a few others.
In just three games as a junior, he recorded 10 tackles and one interception. West battled through a knee injury early in the year before shutting it down for the season. He attacked his rehab vigorously with rehab2perform and will be ready to go for his senior campaign.
West will return to Morgantown for an official visit in June.
