WR Michael Scott Speaks Highly of WVU, Puts Mountaineers in Top 7
The West Virginia coaching staff is starting to make some signifcant progress with the 2025 recruiting class as we inch closer to the summer months.
Earlier this week, Dallastown (PA) wide receiver Michael Scott (5’9”, 160 lbs) released his top seven schools which included West Virginia. Joining the Mountaineers in the race to land the talented speedster are Arizona State, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Pitt, and Toledo. Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Temple, and UMass have also offered but were left off the top list.
“Just the fact that the coaching staff is elite, the culture there is unmatched,” Scott said when asked what allowed West Virginia to make the cut. “The fans are all about WVU as well!”
Scott has been in communication with several members of West Virginia’s staff throughout his recruitment, but has formed a strong connection with running backs coach/co-offensive coordinator Chad Scott.
“The whole coaching staff has been transparent with me about everything. They said I’m a great player and that they could develop me into an even better player and person on and off the field.”
Aside from Coach Scott and other assistants, he’s also being recruited by sophomore running back Jahiem White. “Yes, he’s been recruiting me too,” Scott said with a laugh. “If you look at my top seven post, he commented on it.”
Currently, Scott has official visits set up with Arizona State June 7-9 and James Madison June 14-16. Scott does intend to schedule an official with West Virginia, but is still working on ironing out the dates for when that will take place.
READ MORE RECRUITING NEWS:
Maine OT Transfer Looking to Visit WVU
Top DE Target Wilnerson Telemaque Moves Up Decision Date