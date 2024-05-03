Mountaineers Now

WATCH: WVU Team Reacts to New Coal Rush Uniform

The new alternate uniform appears to be a hit.

Schuyler Callihan

After many years of debate and speculation, West Virginia finally did it. They now have an all-black uniform for football. The new look was revealed last night on social media, but prior to the public reveal, they allowed the players, coaches, and support staff to get the first look.

The uniform is to pay homage to all of the hard working coal miners in the state who have sacrificed so much in their lives. As to when these uniforms will be worn remains to be determined. The rumor floating around is that they will debut them in the season opener against Penn State, but that has not been finalized at this point in time.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

McBride's Game-by-Game Numbers From Round 1 of NBA Playoffs

Is Alek Manoah in Line to Return to the Big Leagues?

WVU Enters Big Weekend as Big 12 Race Heats Up

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.