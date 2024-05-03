WATCH: WVU Team Reacts to New Coal Rush Uniform
After many years of debate and speculation, West Virginia finally did it. They now have an all-black uniform for football. The new look was revealed last night on social media, but prior to the public reveal, they allowed the players, coaches, and support staff to get the first look.
The uniform is to pay homage to all of the hard working coal miners in the state who have sacrificed so much in their lives. As to when these uniforms will be worn remains to be determined. The rumor floating around is that they will debut them in the season opener against Penn State, but that has not been finalized at this point in time.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
McBride's Game-by-Game Numbers From Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Is Alek Manoah in Line to Return to the Big Leagues?