Updated WVU Offensive Depth Chart Featuring All Newcomers
It's been a minute since we threw together a projected depth chart for the 2024 season, and with the recent addition of TE Gregory Genross, I figured today is the day. The following offensive depth chart does include all transfers and incoming freshman that I believe will be in contention for playing time this fall.
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol, Scott Kean, Khalil Wilkins
The quarterback situation is pretty clear in Morgantown for the first time in...well...forever. Greene is the present, Marchiol is the future, and Wilkins is the guy you hope to be Marchiol's successor.
RB: CJ Donaldson OR Jahiem White, Jaylen Anderson, Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Traveon Dunbar
The Mountaineers have a solid one-two punch with Donaldson and White, but really need to find a dependable No. 3 back. Jaylen Anderson, it's time.
WR (X): Traylon Ray, Hudson Clement, Keyshawn Robinson
WR (SL): Rodney Gallagher III, Preston Fox, Ric’Darius Farmer, Dom Collins
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Jarel Williams, Brandon Rehmann
This is by far the most depth the Mountaineers have had at receiver. Don't get too caught up in where I have certain guys slotted as many of these receivers will play both inside and out or at both X and Z. Ray, Clement, Gallagher, Fox, and Bray are your top five (in no particular order) with the expectation being that true freshman DayDay Farmer can be ready to go as your sixth option.
TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis, Gerald Genross, Will Dixon, TJ Johnson, Noah Braham, Jack Sammarco
WVU absolutely needed to get another receiving threat at tight end and got that Tuesday morning with the commitment of Gerald Genross. The former JUCO All-American will give Neal Brown more to work with personnel-wise, and dare I say some two tight end sets?
LT: Wyatt Milum, Johnny Williams IV, Lucas Austin
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman, Cooper Young
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston, Kyle Altuner
RG: Ja’Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe, Maurice Hamilton
RT: Nick Malone OR Xavier Bausley, Justin Terry
The starting five, for the most part, is set. The only battle that will take place in the fall will be at right tackle between Malone and Bausley and there's a good chance the two will end up splitting time there, much like Hubbard and Yates did in 2022. Losing Zach Frazier and Doug Nester hurts, but Matt Moore believes there won't be much of a drop-off as a unit.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
TE Gregory Genross Commits to West Virginia
James Long is Returning Home to Lead the University of Charleston