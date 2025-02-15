How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-5, 9-4) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (14-9, 6-7) for the 16th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia Series History vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia leads 10-5
Last Meeting: March 8, WVU 70, Cincinnati 55, Kansas City, MO, Big 12 Championship
When: Saturday, February 15
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 2:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Little and Warren Baker
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Cincinnati features two averaging double-figure scoring, led by Jillian Hayes’ 16.2 points per game. Tineya Hylton adds 13.3 points per game and a team-leading 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Hayes also leads the Bearcats on the glass, grabbing 9.7 per contest to narrowly miss out on a double-double average.
- West Virginia and Cincinnati lead the conference in turnover margin with WVU +9.0 and UC +5.5.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.0), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.6) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.8) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the fifth-best in the conference and 34th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.7 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 9th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.33 steals per game ranks second and Quinerly’s 3.35 steals per game is first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (77), Watson (80) and Harrison (51), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest to all rank inside the top four in the conference. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 45 and 41 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 41+ steals through 24 games. The Mountaineers are the only team in the country with four players averaging over two steals per game this season.
- West Virginia has forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 16 games, to average 25.04 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks first in the nation with 14.6 steals per game and holds a +9.0 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 77.7 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 24.1 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with 1,800 and is chasing the top five behind Teana Muldrow (2014-18) with 1,819 career points. Quinerly is 3rd in steals with 308 and sits ninth all-time in Big 12 Conference history.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Takes Season-Opener in Jacksonville
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Baylor
Quick Hits: Baylor Preview, Finding More Shots for Small, Team Morale + More
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia is Officially Back on the Tournament Bubble