26 former Badgers on initial 53-man NFL rosters
The NFL's annual roster cut deadline day has come and gone and every roster in the league is now down to 53 players. To begin the 2024-25 season there will be 26 former Wisconsin players on an NFL roster.
Wisconsin had a relatively down year last season with only two players, Braelon Allen and Tanner Bartolini, selected in the NFL draft. It was the program's lowest mark since 2016.
Every former Wisconsin Badger on a 53-man roster (26 players)
Player (position)
Team
Years in the NFL
David Edwards (OG)
Bills
6
T.J. Edwards (LB)
Bears
6
Jack Sanborn (LB)
Bears
3
Maema Njongmeta (LB)
Bengals
rookie
Jake Ferguson (TE)
Cowboys
3
Kevin Zeitler (OG)
Lions
13
Dare Ogumbowale (RB)
Texans
6
Tanor Bartolini (IOL)
Colts
rookie
Jonathan Taylor (RB)
Colts
5
Cole Van Lanen (OT)
Jaguars
4
Leo Chenal (LB)
Chiefs
3
Logan Bruss (OL)
Rams
2
Rob Havenstein (OT)
Rams
10
Alec Ingold (FB)
Dolphins
6
Andrew Van Ginkel (EDGE)
Vikings
6
Ryan Ramcyzk (OT)
Saints
8
Braelon Allen (RB)
Jets
rookie
Joe Tippmann (C)
Jets
2
Zack Baun (ILB)
Eagles
5
Keeanu Benton (DT)
Steelers
2
Nick Herbig (OLB)
Steelers
2
Isaiahh Loudermilk (DT)
Steelers
4
T.J. Watt (EDGE)
Steelers
8
Russell Wilson (QB)
Steelers
13
Tyler Biadasz (C)
Commanders
5
Michael Deiter (IOL)
Commanders
6
One of the coolest stories of the preseason was linebacker Maema Njongmeta working his way onto the Bengals roster after going undrafted last spring. Njongmeta was born in Cameroon, then moved to the United States at a young age, and now after a successful college career, he has made it to the NFL.
Kevin Zeitler, Rob Havenstein and Russell Wilson are still kicking in the NFL, each entering their 10th+ season in the league. The NFL will be flooded with Wisconsin offensive linemen once again with 10 players up front coming from Madison.
Overall, since Barry Alvarez became head coach of the Badgers in the early '90s, the program has become a factory for producing NFL talent. Despite a relatively down year in 2023-24, it seems like the new era under Luke Fickell is well on its way to continuing the tradition.