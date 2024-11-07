Analyst calls ex-Badgers star Zack Baun a 'top 5 linebacker' in NFL
Former Badgers star Zack Baun, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, had one of the best games of his NFL career on Sunday in a win over the Jaguars. He had ten tackles and two passes defended, including the second interception of his career. Breaking down the film on Thursday, analyst and TV personality Emmanuel Acho declared Baun to be a "a top 5 linebacker in football right now."
"The Eagles got themselves a dog in No. 53," Acho said. "First play of the game, brilliant job pass defense. Second play of the game, brilliant job run defense. ... The dude is an absolute monster. ... He can do it all right now. The Eagles are a complete unit defensively because you've got a glue guy like Baun holding it all together. This is just clinic tape."
Baun has had an impressive journey to get to this point. He was a three-star recruit out of the Milwaukee area who played both quarterback and linebacker in high school, choosing the Badgers over South Dakota State. At Wisconsin, he suffered major injuries in two of his first three seasons and didn't see a big role until he was a redshirt junior. Then, as a fifth-year senior in 2019, he broke out in a big way with 76 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 20 total TFL, a pick-six, and two forced fumbles, earning first team All-American honors.
After being selected in the third round in 2020, Baun spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Saints, where he was more of a key special teams player than a starting linebacker. But this offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and has finally gotten to play an every-down defensive role. Baun has fully rewarded Philadelphia for that decision.
Eight games into the season, Baun is the Eagles' leading tackler, and his 81.6 PFF grade ranks third among the 55 linebackers who have played at least 300 snaps this season. He's thriving in Vic Fangio's defense and has a shot at making a Pro Bowl appearance if he keeps playing at this level. The 27-year-old is also putting himself in line for a big contract next offseason.