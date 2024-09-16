Braelon Allen becomes youngest player in modern NFL history to score a TD
Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was all over the field in only his second NFL game, scoring two touchdowns to help the Jets defeat the Titans on Sunday. At 20 years old, he is the youngest player in the modern history of the league to find the end zone.
Allen finished his day against the Titans with nine touches for 56 yards from scrimmage. He had one rushing and one receiving touchdown. His second touchdown of the day came on a 20-yard carry late in the fourth quarter, clinching the game for the Jets.
"He’s a definite change of pace. I mean, he is a load, and a very, very dense, heavy runner… What’s really cool about him is that he’s good in the pass game, too," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "He’s smooth out of the backfield, he’s got really nice hands, and he’s really good in the protection game, and somebody that we trust if Breece [Hall] needs a break.”
The Jets already had one of the most exciting young running backs in the league with Breece Hall before selecting Allen in the fourth round of last spring's NFL draft. Through two weeks he is already proving that he deserves a role as a change-of-pace back, making New York's backfield a two-headed monster.
Allen's college career began when, at 17 years old, he finished his freshman season with more than 1,200 rushing yards. He finished his Wisconsin career with nearly 3,500 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He has carried that momentum into the NFL, proving to be a unique talent before he even turns 21.