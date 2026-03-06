Wisconsin Pro Day Results: Unsung Badgers Shine As Elite Athletes Entering NFL Draft

The Wisconsin Badgers had 20 players on hand for their annual Pro Day, giving their top seniors an opportunity to show their athletic tools in front of NFL personnel.

Scouts from all 32 teams were on hand Friday, and they saw some impressive athletic feets on the field of the McClain Center.

The biggest winner was wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. He had only one catch all season in his lone year with the Badgers, but he was off the charts in the athletic testing.

He ran a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash, which would have been tied for the eighth-fastest wide receiver at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

For comparison, that is the same 40-yard dash time as Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Crowdus also put up a 40.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-1 broad jump that was best of the day. Only five players at this year's combine had a longer broad jump.

Safety Austin Brown had Crowdus beaten on the vertical jump, posting a team-high 43-inch vertical that was higher than any safety who performed at the combine.

Add that to a 4.47 40-yard dash for Brown, and he did plenty to boost his draft stock in the eyes of scouts.

Defensive tackle Ben Barten led Wisconsin players with 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Only one player put up more at the combine this year — Kentucky nose tackle David Gusta.

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony improved on the numbers he put up at the combine in Indianapolis last week.

He trimmed 10 milliseconds off his 40-yard dash time, down to 4.53 seconds, and he improved his vertical jump by almost three inches, reaching 37 inches off the ground.

Anthony also cut two-tenths of a second off his three-cone drill, dropping from 6.86 at the combine to 6.68 at the Pro Day.

The other Badger who performed at the combine was edge rusher Mason Reiger, but he opted not to run the drills again at the Pro Day. He was still on hand to support his teammates and meet with NFL teams.

Wisconsin's full unofficial results from a team spokesperson are listed below.