Former Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite snubbed from NFL Pro Bowl for 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers had four former players named to the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl, but the roster had one notable omission from an ex-Badger who deserved to join his fellow alumni among the best of the NFL's best.

Jonathan Taylor, TJ Watt, Zack Baun and Chimere Dike were all deserving this season, but so was Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold.

ESPN's Benjamin Solak agreed, in his write up of this year's Pro Bowl snubs.

Alec Ingold, FB, Miami Dolphins

Who he should replace: Patrick Ricard, FB, Baltimore Ravens



Why he should be in: Permit me a moment of fullback talk. Ingold has played 304 snaps this season and is a featured part of the Dolphins' revitalized rushing attack. Without him, we'd never have the De'Von Achane career season we're currently enjoying. Ricard, who missed the first six weeks of the season, has not had nearly the same boosting effect on the Ravens' rushing attack, which has been generally less effective than Miami's unit. The decision here would be easy if not for the fact that they're fullbacks, and there are literally zero stats to isolate their individual and intrinsic value. Benjamin Solak, ESPN

JUSTICE FOR ALEC INGOLD https://t.co/avVYVVjWo7 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 23, 2025

It's hard to measure a fullback's contributions in stats, but he's been a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent Dolphins offense this season.

Ingold has been a reliable blocker both from the backfield and during occasional snaps at tight end.

His Miami offense is in the Top 5 in the NFL in yards per carry this season, but their total rushing stats are slightly lower because they're often trailing in games and have to throw the ball more to come back.

At Wisconsin, Ingold was pivotal in helping spring Jonathan Taylor free for two of his three dominant seasons for the Badgers. He deserves to be blocking for him again at the Pro Bowl Games.

He was also the only fullback invited to 2019 Senior Bowl and 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, though he went undrafted that year.

Now in his seventh season, Ingold has established himself as one of the league's most reliable players at a position that was dying off.

He made his first Pro Bowl back in 2023, and he deserves to be back in 2026.

