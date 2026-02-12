When NFL free agency opens up next month, several former Wisconsin Badgers players are set to hit the open market and potentially find new teams to play for.

Wisconsin happens to have a few of the best available free agents as ranked by the analysts over at PFF.

They have three former Badgers ranked among the Top 60 free agents this offseason.

The top-250 players set to hit free agency ⬇️https://t.co/lKBK6Bdwkg — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) February 12, 2026

The highest-ranking UW graduate is linebacker Leo Chenal.

He just finished the last season of his four-year rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he ranks as the 12th best player set to hit the open market.

12. LB Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season, but he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. At 25, he remains young enough to offer developmental upside and brings versatility as a blitzer, having generated 48 total pressures since 2022. PFF

Chenal played three seasons for the Badgers from 2019 to 2021, breaking out in his final year with 114 tackles, eight sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss that were the most in the Big Ten.

He went on to be a third-round pick and is ready to cash in on a strong start to his career.

The other high-ranking Wisconsin free agents are much deeper into their NFL journeys.

32. G David Edwards, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles behind guard David Edwards (76), who is set to hit free agency. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

At No. 32 is offensive lineman David Edwards of the Buffalo Bills. He has been their starter at left guard for each of the past two seasons as a steady, reliable presence on the interior.

In college, he played right tackle, where he started 31 games in three seasons for Wisconsin.

He helped block for Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor when he lead the nation with 2,194 rushing yards.

Edwards is about to turn 29 and is still in the prime of his career. He should get another solid contract to continue as a starter in the NFL.

57. G Kevin Zeitler, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) is set to hit free agency again this offseason. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another former Badgers offensive lineman made it into the Top 60, with Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler ranking 57th.

This was the sixth different team he has played for in the NFL, taking one-year deals the past few offseasons to go to new teams.

He could be in line for a similar contract in 2026 as he continues to play at a high level at age 36.

Technically, the PFF free agent rankings also included former Wisconsin offensive lineman Rob Havenstein before he announced his retirement this week.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: