2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we dive into former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss who is expected to hear his name called over draft weekend.

Bio

Name: Logan Bruss

Position: offensive guard/tackle

Jersey number: No. 60

Hometown: Kimberly, Wisconsin

High school: Kimberly High School

Recruiting information: 3-star prospect

College major: Industrial Engineering

College stats

Logan Bruss played in 41 career games with the Badgers, with 34 starts (25 at right tackle and six at right guard.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 316 pounds

Arms: 33 1/8"

Hands: 10 3/4"

NFL Combine numbers

40-yard dash: 5.32

20-yard shuttle: 4.55

3-cone: 7.57

Broad jump: 112"

Vertical jump: 31"

Mock draft projections

The average draft position for Logan Bruss tends to be in the sixth round, but various mock drafts around the internet have him anywhere between the fourth and seventh rounds. At this point, Bruss will likely be picked on Saturday based on current projections.

Possible teams of interest

With Bruss' ability to play guard or tackle at the next level, the following teams are potentially in the market for offensive line help in general according to Pro Football Focus:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers (visited for a local prospect day)

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tamp Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

