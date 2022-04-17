2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss
With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.
Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.
With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.
Today we dive into former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss who is expected to hear his name called over draft weekend.
Bio
- Name: Logan Bruss
- Position: offensive guard/tackle
- Jersey number: No. 60
- Hometown: Kimberly, Wisconsin
- High school: Kimberly High School
- Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
- College major: Industrial Engineering
College stats
Logan Bruss played in 41 career games with the Badgers, with 34 starts (25 at right tackle and six at right guard.
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 316 pounds
- Arms: 33 1/8"
- Hands: 10 3/4"
NFL Combine numbers
- 40-yard dash: 5.32
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.55
- 3-cone: 7.57
- Broad jump: 112"
- Vertical jump: 31"
Mock draft projections
The average draft position for Logan Bruss tends to be in the sixth round, but various mock drafts around the internet have him anywhere between the fourth and seventh rounds. At this point, Bruss will likely be picked on Saturday based on current projections.
Possible teams of interest
With Bruss' ability to play guard or tackle at the next level, the following teams are potentially in the market for offensive line help in general according to Pro Football Focus:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers (visited for a local prospect day)
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tamp Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.
