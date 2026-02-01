Jim Leonhard targeting former Wisconsin Badgers DB for role on Bills coaching staff
The Wisconsin Badgers could have two of their former defensive backs coaching for the Buffalo Bills this season.
The team hired Jim Leonhard to be their new defensive coordinator last week, and now he's eyeing another former Badgers play-maker to join his staff.
According to CBS Sports, the Bills are pursuing ex-Wisconsin cornerback Jay Valai to be their new defensive backs coach.
Valai currently has a long list of titles on the coaching staff at Oklahoma. He is listed on the Sooners staff as assistant head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator, pass defense coordinator and cornerbacks and nickelbacks coach.
It's a reflection of how valuable and well-regarded he is to Oklahoma and in the coaching world more broadly.
Valai played cornerback at Wisconsin from 2006-2010, and he was a senior captain on the 2010 team that went to the Rose Bowl.
He led the Big Ten with three forced fumbles in 2008, helping him earn second-team all-Big Ten honors.
Related: Former Wisconsin Badgers QB interviewing for offensive coordinator job with Mike McCarthy and Pittsburgh Steelers
Since the end of his playing career, he has been an assistant coach on the staffs of some of the biggest programs in college football.
He began as a quality control coach at Georgia but has gone on to coach defensive backs at Texas and Alabama before coming to Oklahoma in 2022.
Now, Leonhard wants Valai to make the jump to the NFL to coach defensive backs in some capacity for the Bills.
The two former Badgers never overlapped as players, and Valai was already a coach himself by the time Leonhard got into coaching.
Their only apparent connection is through their alma mater, but that networking could pay off for both with bright NFL futures.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.