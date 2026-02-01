Jim Leonhard targeting former Wisconsin Badgers DB for role on Bills coaching staff

The Wisconsin Badgers could have two of their former defensive backs coaching for the Buffalo Bills this season.

The team hired Jim Leonhard to be their new defensive coordinator last week, and now he's eyeing another former Badgers play-maker to join his staff.

According to CBS Sports, the Bills are pursuing ex-Wisconsin cornerback Jay Valai to be their new defensive backs coach.

The #Bills are targeting Oklahoma assistant head coach for defense/co-DC Jay Valai for a defensive backs coach job, sources tell @CBSSports.



Valai, who has been of interest to other NFL teams too as well as Notre Dame, helped OU rank sixth nationally in total defense this year. pic.twitter.com/GgeaCCLejK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 1, 2026

Valai currently has a long list of titles on the coaching staff at Oklahoma. He is listed on the Sooners staff as assistant head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator, pass defense coordinator and cornerbacks and nickelbacks coach.

It's a reflection of how valuable and well-regarded he is to Oklahoma and in the coaching world more broadly.

Valai played cornerback at Wisconsin from 2006-2010, and he was a senior captain on the 2010 team that went to the Rose Bowl.

He led the Big Ten with three forced fumbles in 2008, helping him earn second-team all-Big Ten honors.

Oklahoma working hard to keep Jay Valai https://t.co/KKjQjlos72 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 1, 2026

Since the end of his playing career, he has been an assistant coach on the staffs of some of the biggest programs in college football.

He began as a quality control coach at Georgia but has gone on to coach defensive backs at Texas and Alabama before coming to Oklahoma in 2022.

Now, Leonhard wants Valai to make the jump to the NFL to coach defensive backs in some capacity for the Bills.

The two former Badgers never overlapped as players, and Valai was already a coach himself by the time Leonhard got into coaching.

Their only apparent connection is through their alma mater, but that networking could pay off for both with bright NFL futures.

