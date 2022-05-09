Skip to main content

[Watch] Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free-agent surprises with Owen Riese

A look at two former Badgers not drafted, but have a chance to stick around the NFL for a long time.

Every year there are former Wisconsin Badgers who are not selected in the NFL Draft but go on to find a role in the league as free agents. 

This year is no different, as eight former Badgers have a chance to make an NFL roster still despite not being drafted. 

After breaking down the five draftees last week with Owen Riese, the two of us discussed the two former Wisconsin players that we were surprised did not hear their names called during draft weekend. 

You can watch the full eight-minute conversation in the drop-down video. 

In case you forgot, here is the entire list of undrafted free agents that have signed so far:

Jack Sanborn - Chicago Bears

Caesar Williams - Los Angeles Rams

Danny Davis - Green Bay Packers

Kendric Pryor - Cincinnati Bengals

Scott Nelson - Seattle Seahawks

Josh Seltzner - Indianapolis Colts

Jack Coan - Indianapolis Colts

John Chenal - New York Jets (camp invite, has not signed a contract)

