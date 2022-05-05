Skip to main content

[Watch] NFL Draft fits for former Wisconsin Badgers with Owen Riese

A video discussion with Owen Riese about how each former Badger fits in with their new NFL team following the draft.

Five former Wisconsin Badgers heard their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Leo Chenal was first off the board in the third round to the Kansas Chiefs at pick No. 103

Logan Bruss was up next at pick No. 104 to the Los Angeles Rams

The next day Jake Ferguson became a Dallas Cowboy in the fourth round, while Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks each went to the Denver Broncos in the final rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

In an attempt to better understand how each draftee fits in with their new NFL team, I spoke with Owen Riese, who is a scouting assistant for the Shine Bowl and Optimum Scouting. 

You can watch our 20-minute conversation in the drop-down video.

Make sure to give Owen a follow on Twitter @RieseDraft for more scouting information and Wisconsin Badgers takes.  

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson diving into the end zone versus Illinois (Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)
