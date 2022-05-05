[Watch] NFL Draft fits for former Wisconsin Badgers with Owen Riese

Five former Wisconsin Badgers heard their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Leo Chenal was first off the board in the third round to the Kansas Chiefs at pick No. 103.

Logan Bruss was up next at pick No. 104 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The next day Jake Ferguson became a Dallas Cowboy in the fourth round, while Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks each went to the Denver Broncos in the final rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In an attempt to better understand how each draftee fits in with their new NFL team, I spoke with Owen Riese, who is a scouting assistant for the Shine Bowl and Optimum Scouting.

