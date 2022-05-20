Former Wisconsin Badgers rookie mini-camp news and updates

Five former Wisconsin Badgers were fortunate enough to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With rookie mini-camps happening across the league, each player is having a chance to work out with their new teams and some of them are already turning heads.

Not only do rookie mini-camps provide them a chance to hit the field, but it also gives fan a first glimpse at jersey numbers while players sign their rookie deals.

With that in mind, here is an overview of salary details, jersey numbers, injury updates, and pictures of them in action with their new NFL squad.

Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks taking part in rookie mini-camp with the Denver Broncos

Faion Hicks - Denver Broncos

Position: Cornerback

Jersey number: 29

Official contract details: four years, worth $3,779,700 (per OverTheCap)

Matt Henningsen - Denver Broncos

Position: Defensive line

Jersey number: 91

Official contract details: four years, worth $3,984,160 (per OverTheCap)

News: Henningsen did leave practice early on May 14 with a mild calf strain according to multiple reports. The injury is not expected to sideline him for an extended amount of time.

Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Position: Tight end

Jersey number: 48

Projected contract details: four years, worth $5,069,760 (per OverTheCap)

News: Ferguson is already turning heads in Dallas, and is in line to compete for playing time next season.

Logan Bruss - Los Angeles Rams

Position: Offensive guard

Jersey number: 60

Projected contract details: four years, worth $5,251,818 (per OverTheCap)

News: A new video has surfaced from draft night that has Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead thinking of trading up to get Bruss earlier. It appears as though they think he could be a day one starter next season at guard.

Leo Chenal - Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Linebacker

Jersey number: 54

Projected contract details: four years, worth $5,251,818 (per OverTheCap)

News: Leo Chenal is trending towards being a contributor on the strong side and at middle linebacker for the Chiefs next season, and he is looking good based on early reports.

With OTAs and mandatory mini-camp still set to happen this summer, All Badgers will follow up with a similar post for each set of events as well, to keep you informed on these former Wisconsin Badgers.

