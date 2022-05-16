Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel signs with the Baltimore Ravens

Vince Biegel is healthy and back on an NFL roster after signing with the Ravens on Monday.

The Wisconsin Badgers have a number of former players on current NFL rosters.

That list grew on Monday as former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel inked a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. 

Biegel took part in rookie mini-camp earlier in the month, according to The Athletic, and it appears the 28-year-old linebacker will have a shot to make his fourth NFL team. 

A former fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers back in 2017, Biegel has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, and most recently played for the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker has played in 43 career games and started double-digit games in 2019, tallying 2.5 sacks and an interception with the Dolphins.

Biegel has battled multiple injuries during his NFL career, but with a clean bill of health and a new opportunity, the Wisconsin Rapids native will look to make the Raven's final roster.

During his time at Wisconsin, Biegel was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2015 as a junior and followed that up as a Second-Team All-Big Ten pick as a senior opposite TJ Watt. 

A four-year contributor, Biegel played in 54 games and finished his career with 191 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks from 2012-to 2016. 

Biegel is the fifth veteran player from the Wisconsin Badgers to sign a free-agent contract this off-season, joining Alec Ingold, Dare Ogunbawale, Melvin Gordon, and Alex Erickson.  

Linebacker Vince Biegel with the Miami Dolphins (Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
