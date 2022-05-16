Former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel signs with the Baltimore Ravens

The Wisconsin Badgers have a number of former players on current NFL rosters.

That list grew on Monday as former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel inked a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Biegel took part in rookie mini-camp earlier in the month, according to The Athletic, and it appears the 28-year-old linebacker will have a shot to make his fourth NFL team.

A former fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers back in 2017, Biegel has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, and most recently played for the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker has played in 43 career games and started double-digit games in 2019, tallying 2.5 sacks and an interception with the Dolphins.

Biegel has battled multiple injuries during his NFL career, but with a clean bill of health and a new opportunity, the Wisconsin Rapids native will look to make the Raven's final roster.

During his time at Wisconsin, Biegel was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2015 as a junior and followed that up as a Second-Team All-Big Ten pick as a senior opposite TJ Watt.

A four-year contributor, Biegel played in 54 games and finished his career with 191 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks from 2012-to 2016.

Biegel is the fifth veteran player from the Wisconsin Badgers to sign a free-agent contract this off-season, joining Alec Ingold, Dare Ogunbawale, Melvin Gordon, and Alex Erickson.

