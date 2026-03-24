4-Star Recruit Wisconsin Badgers Missed Out on Is Entering Transfer Portal
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While March Madness is still ongoing, the 2025-26 season has ended for most of the country, including the Wisconsin Badgers.
That means players across the nation have begun to announce their intent to transfer this offseason.
The transfer portal doesn't officially open until April 7, but that won't stop fans from putting together wish lists and realistic target boards.
Related: Three Early Transfer Portal Targets that Make Sense For Wisconsin
According to his agents, EJ Walker will be entering the transfer portal later this spring, and the Badgers could be a serious contender for the talented underclassman.
Four-star recruit Wisconsin missed out on in Class of 2025 is back on the open market
EJ Walker, a 6-foot-7 forward from Florence, Kentucky, is looking to spend his sophomore year, and possibly beyond, at a new program. Walker played for South Carolina as a freshman, appearing in 22 games and making six starts. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds across 15.8 minutes.
But before he committed to the Gamecocks in May of 2024, Walker was a key Badgers target.
Per 247sports, Wisconsin and South Carolina were the only two schools to have Walker on campus for an official visit. Wisconsin was one of the four schools in contention when Walker announced his decision in front of a crowd at his high school, Lloyd Memorial.
Walker struggled with his shot in 2025-26, connecting on 24.1 percent of his three-point attempts and 47.1 percent of his free throws. He shot 62.9 percent from inside the three-point arc, though.
He was initially slated to redshirt his true freshman campaign but reversed the decision and wound up being a key bench piece for the Gamecocks.
And while he doesn't jump off the page statistically, Walker has an impressive skill set.
Listed at 253 pounds, Walker is physically capable of guarding power-conference bigs, yet nimble enough to play out on the perimeter.
Walker showcased some on-ball skills and was a high-motor rebounder, giving him the potential to evolve into an all-around player. He was labeled a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the second best player in Kentucky.
His fit in the Badgers' new up-tempo, three-point-heavy offense isn't seamless, but down the stretch of the 2025-26 season, Wisconsin's lack of size and rebounding was evident, particularly during Nolan Winter's absence.
If the Badgers are looking to add another big man -- which is a legitimate question considering they could return all four of Winter, Austin Rapp, Aleksas Bieliauskas and Will Garlock -- Walker could be one of the clear options.
More: Top Three Skills Wisconsin Basketball Must Acquire in the Transfer Portal
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Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.Follow CamWilhorn