5 most important games on Wisconsin's non-conference schedule
Wisconsin men's basketball will tip off the regular season in less than a month at the Kohl Center against Holy Cross. Their non-conference schedule will feature as many as five games against NCAA Tournament-caliber teams. Which games will be the most important in the outlook for their 2024-25 campaign?
1. at Marquette (Dec. 7)
The Badgers' annual matchup with in-state rival proves to be one of the toughest games on their schedule once again. Head coach Shaka Smart and the Golden Eagles will be led by potential All-American guard Kam Jones, who averaged 17.9 points per game last season.
2. vs. Arizona (Nov. 15)
On Nov. 15, Wisconsin will host Arizona in a marquee non-conference home game, something that is becoming increasingly rare in the current college basketball landscape. Head coach Tommy Lloyd will have one of the best teams in the new-look Big 12, led by a talented guard trio of Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley and K.J. Lewis.
3. Greenbrier Tip-Off, 2nd round vs. LSU/Pittsburgh (Nov. 24)
In the second round of the Greenbrier Tip-Off event, Wisconsin will face either LSU or Pittsburgh, depending on how that game plays out and their own first-round game against UCF. Both the Tigers and Panthers have a much better chance of playing themselves into the NCAA Tournament than UCF, making a potential game with the Badgers more exciting.
Pittsburgh's guard duo of Damian Dunn and Ishmael Leggette makes me believe that they will take down LSU, but third-year head coach Matt McMahon's addition of Kansas State transfer Cam Carter from the portal makes the Tigers a sneaky breakout team. Either team would be a fun test for Wisconsin.
4. Greenbrier Tip-Off, 1st round vs. UCF (Nov. 23)
UCF will be one of the most interesting teams in college basketball this season. A pair of former high school superstar guards Mikey Williams and Dior Johnson return to Division I college basketball, while the Knights have proven guards Jaylin Sellers and Jordan Ivy-Curry on the roster.
Head coach Johnny Dawkins could lead UCF to being one of the surprise teams in college basketball this season, or it could all blow up in his face. There will likely be no in-between.
5. Indy Classic vs. Butler (Dec. 14)
Wisconsin will travel to Indiana to face Butler in what's technically a neutral site game, but the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is about 20 minutes away from Butler's campus. Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta heads into his third season with the Bulldogs. They will be led by Iowa transfer Patrick McCaffrey and returning forward Pierre Brooks II.