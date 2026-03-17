Andy Katz Picks the Badgers as a Part of His ‘Dark Horse Final Four'

Since the NCAA Tournament bracket was officially announced on Sunday, there has been a buzz about the Wisconsin Badgers among the national media and the team's potential to either make a deep run or get upset in the first round by High Point.

NCAA insider and Big Ten expert Andy Katz has joined the fray, naming the Badgers as one of four teams in his 'Dark Horse Final Four.'

.@TheAndyKatz drops his dark horse Final Four 👀



Let us know who's making that dark horse run in YOUR bracket: https://t.co/Jt9eXr7MVr pic.twitter.com/DWX7g7nGXp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2026

Katz has been high on the Badgers since their late-season surge and upset win over Purdue at Mackey Arena. Like many experts out there, he is a believer in Wisconsin's offense and thinks they can be a dangerous team in the NCAA Tournament.

In his official bracket, Katz has Wisconsin winning their first two games over High Point and then Arkansas, before losing in the Sweet 16 to the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the West bracket.

The rationale is simple: when Wisconsin scores, they win. The Badgers are undefeated this season when they hit the 80-point mark, and their high-volume three-point shooting provides the variance needed to topple teams like Arkansas, Arizona, and anyone else they might meet along the way to the Final Four.

We've seen it multiple times this season. The Badgers have road wins over Michigan, Illinois, and Purdue. They also have a home win against Michigan State and another neutral site victory over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament before taking Michigan down to the wire in the Big Ten semifinals without Nolan Winter. This team can hang with anyone, especially when they are playing as well as they are right now.

If the Badgers can maintain their defensive physicality while letting their backcourt cook, Katz sees what everyone else can see: a trip to Indianapolis is definitely possible for the Wisconsin Badgers.