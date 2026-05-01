Badgers Stay Sizzling on Recruiting Trail, Land Coveted DL Prospect

Wisconsin football is tearing it up on the recruiting trail and showing no signs of slowing down.

After landing its first defensive line commitment in the class of 2027 on Thursday in three-star Connecticut native Will Zaccagnino, the Badgers secured their second defensive line pledge in as many days with a commitment from Illinois native David Hill.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL David Hill has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 300 DL chose the Badgers over Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa



“Beyond blessed, ready to work #OnWisconsin”https://t.co/1axRv71ncU pic.twitter.com/8e6saMVO3R — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2026

Hill is a consensus three-star prospect on both major recruiting services. He's also a consensus top-100 defensive lineman in the country, as 247Sports ranks him as the 97th-best defensive lineman while On3/Rivals has him at No. 84.

Hill lists 19 offers from the likes of Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska, among many others.

Hill is a big additon for Wisconsin in more ways than one. As mentioned, he gives defensive line coach EJ Whitlow a second defensive lineman in the class, potentially setting him up for one final addition at the position before he calls it a recruiting cycle. But the defensive tackle is also simply a massive human being.

Quick Scouting Report

Listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Hill's Hudl tape consistently depicts him overpowering hapless offensive lineman. High school recruits on both sides of the trenches are given the most leeway in their development, often needing more time to be physically ready for the grown man trenches of the Big Ten. But at his size, he should be ahead of schedule by the time he gets to Madison.

Hill — who lists a 500-pound squat and 700-pound deadlift on his Hudl page — is already strong as an ox. Still, once he gets into a college weight program, he could develop into a truly immovable object as strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins turns his mass into muscle.

Hill pairs nicely with Zaccagnino, who is a smaller 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and projects as more of a defensive end with his body type and frame.

Checking in on the Badgers' 2027 recruiting class

Hill is commit No. 12 for a Wisconsin class that currently ranks No. 12 nationally on 247Sports and No. 21 on On3R/Rivals.

The defensive lineman is the fourth defensive pledge overall and third player expected to play in the defensive trenches. Of Wisconsin's seven offensive commits, four are offensive linemen — the Badgers are building from the trenches out in the 2027 cycle.