Badgers announce sellout for marquee nonconference game against Arizona
The Wisconsin men's basketball team will welcome No. 9-ranked Arizona to the Kohl Center on Friday night for a marquee early-season nonconference game in Madison, Wis. To no surprise, it was announced that it will be a sellout.
The Badgers will have five full days to prepare for a massive step up in competition after rolling through Holy Cross, Montana State and Appalachian State to begin the season. Arizona will have six days to prepare after mowing through Canisius and Old Dominion by a combined total of 87 points. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. and streaming on Peacock.
Under fourth-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona was voted to finish fifth in the new-look Big 12 this season. The Wildcats return a talented backcourt, led by fifth-year guard Caleb Love, junior Jaden Bradley and sophomore KJ Lewis. They were also active in the transfer portal adding Tobe Awaka from Tennessee, Anthony Dell'Orso from Campbell and Trey Townsend from Oakland.
Popular college basketball analytics site KenPom.com is higher on the Wildcats than most, ranking them as the sixth-best team in the country. After three games, Wisconsin is ranked at No. 39 on the site. Under Lloyd, Arizona has become known for its pace, and this season is no different as they rank 21st in the country with 74.0 possessions per 40 minutes.
Prediction
Friday night will be a rematch of last year's matchup in Tuscon, Ariz., which Arizona won 98-73. So far this season, it's been clear that Wisconsin is still finding out which rotation works best, but Sunday's 31-point win over Appalachian State made a statement.
While having a home-court advantage will play in the Badgers' favor, I think Arizona's clear advantage in the backcourt will be too much for Wisconsin to overcome in this one. Love, Bradley and Lewis are going to be too much for John Tonje, John Blackwell and Max Klesmit, and I think the Wildcats roll in this one.
- Score: Arizona 91 Wisconsin 78