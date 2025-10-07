All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers announce tip-off times, streaming and TV channels for full men's basketball schedule

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is shown during the first half of their game against Washington Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is shown during the first half of their game against Washington Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If you want to watch every Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game this season, you're going to need a few different streaming subscriptions in addition to your regular TV channels.

The school announce the broadcast details and tip-off times for its full men's basketball schedule this season, and it has a few quirks to watch out for.

The first three games of the season, which includes two exhibition contests, will stream on Big Ten Plus and not the regular Big Ten Network on television.

Then, four games throughout the season will stream on NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

That includes a huge non-conference matchup against BYU, which is a rematch of their NCAA tournament game from last March.

During the Big Ten schedule, home games against UCLA and USC plus a road game against Illinois will all also be on Peacock.

Most of the other conference games are on FOX, Fox Sports 1, or the Big Ten Network (which is also owned by FOX).

They sneak a couple of games on CBS for road contests with Michigan and Purdue.

Wisconsin's schedule also has a few abnormal tip-off times to note.

The Feb. 7 matchup with Indiana will start at 11:00 a.m. CT. The Feb. 25 road game at Oregon won't start until 10:00 p.m. CT.

